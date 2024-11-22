Detroit Lions Rule 1 OUT, 2 Questionable for Matchup vs. Colts

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only look to move to 10-1, but they will also look to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, one player has already been ruled OUT, while two others are questionable for Sunday's game.

It's all cornerbacks on this week's final injury report as Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) is OUT, while Terrion Arnold (groin), and Emmanuel Moseley (Pectoral) are both questionable.