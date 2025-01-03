fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Rule 2 OUT, 3 Questionable for Matchup vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Rule 2 OUT, 3 Questionable for Matchup vs. Vikings

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s high-stakes showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With the NFC North crown and the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line, every player’s availability looms large. The Lions will be without two key contributors, while three others are listed as questionable.

Detroit Lions

Who’s Out for Detroit Lions?

Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) have both been ruled out for the critical matchup. Montgomery’s absence could significantly impact the Lions’ ground game, forcing Jahmyr Gibbs to shoulder a heavier workload. Moseley’s continued unavailability leaves Detroit’s secondary thin, a concern against Minnesota’s potent passing attack led by Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson.

Questionable Players

Three Detroit Lions players are listed as questionable:

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm)

• Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot)

• Running back Craig Reynolds (back)

Why It Matters

This game is as pivotal as they come. The winner not only secures the NFC North title but also the top seed in the NFC, earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The loser, meanwhile, will face the daunting task of entering the postseason as the No. 5 seed, starting on the road.

Bottom Line

For the Detroit Lions, overcoming injuries has been a theme this season. Sunday night will test their depth and resolve as they face a Vikings team that enters Ford Field with the same stakes. Fans can expect a playoff atmosphere in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the regular season.

Previous article
Jameson Williams Growth: Ben Johnson Says It’s Taken A Village
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions