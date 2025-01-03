Detroit Lions Rule 2 OUT, 3 Questionable for Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s high-stakes showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With the NFC North crown and the top seed in the NFC playoffs on the line, every player’s availability looms large. The Lions will be without two key contributors, while three others are listed as questionable.

Who’s Out for Detroit Lions?

Running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) have both been ruled out for the critical matchup. Montgomery’s absence could significantly impact the Lions’ ground game, forcing Jahmyr Gibbs to shoulder a heavier workload. Moseley’s continued unavailability leaves Detroit’s secondary thin, a concern against Minnesota’s potent passing attack led by Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson.

Questionable Players

Three Detroit Lions players are listed as questionable:

• Linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm)

• Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (foot)

• Running back Craig Reynolds (back)

Why It Matters

This game is as pivotal as they come. The winner not only secures the NFC North title but also the top seed in the NFC, earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The loser, meanwhile, will face the daunting task of entering the postseason as the No. 5 seed, starting on the road.

Bottom Line

For the Detroit Lions, overcoming injuries has been a theme this season. Sunday night will test their depth and resolve as they face a Vikings team that enters Ford Field with the same stakes. Fans can expect a playoff atmosphere in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the regular season.