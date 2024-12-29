Detroit Lions Rule 2 Players OUT, 1 Questionable vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions have released their latest injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at the current injury status of the players:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Out
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Illness
|NP
|LP
|FP
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
As the Lions head into their highly anticipated rematch with the 49ers, they will be without two key players: David Montgomery and Kalif Raymond. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is listed as questionable heading into the game.