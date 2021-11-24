Detroit Lions rule 5 players OUT for Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. Bears

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host their annual Thanksgiving Day game when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Injury Report of the week and as you can see, they have ruled 5 players OUT. Jared Goff is questionable.
Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first win of the season?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|knee
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|AJ Parker
|CB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jared Goff
|QB
|oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|knee/ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable