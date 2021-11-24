Detroit Lions rule 5 players OUT for Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. Bears

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host their annual Thanksgiving Day game when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final Injury Report of the week and as you can see, they have ruled 5 players OUT. Jared Goff is questionable.

Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first win of the season?

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Trinity Benson WR knee LP NP NP Out
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP NP Out
Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP NP Out
AJ Parker CB ankle NP NP NP Out
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G concussion NP NP NP Out
Michael Brockers DE knee not listed LP LP Questionable
Jared Goff QB oblique LP LP LP Questionable
Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle LP LP LP Questionable

 

