Detroit Lions Rule Levi Onwuzurike OUT for 2025 Season

It’s another tough break for Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, as head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the former second-round pick will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery.

This latest setback marks yet another frustrating chapter in Onwuzurike’s injury-plagued career, just when he had a chance to carve out a bigger role along Detroit’s talented defensive front.

TLDR

Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season due to ACL surgery

Head coach Dan Campbell called the procedure “significant”

Onwuzurike signed a one-year deal this offseason in hopes of proving his value

This marks his second lost season, after missing 2022 with a back injury

Dan Campbell Confirms Levi Onwuzurike Injury News

Speaking to reporters at the start of Lions training camp, Campbell didn’t mince words when asked about Onwuzurike’s status.

“Levi’s out for the year,” Campbell said on Sunday morning. “Levi’s surgery was significant, but it needed to be done. Out of his control, so he will miss the season.”

That’s a gut punch for a player who had hoped 2025 would be his bounce-back year. After inking a one-year, prove-it deal, Onwuzurike was looking to show the Lions that he could stay healthy and contribute meaningfully to a rising defense.

A Career Interrupted

The 26-year-old former Washington Huskies standout has dealt with more than his fair share of setbacks since being drafted 41st overall in 2021.

In his rookie year, he flashed potential as a rotational piece, but a lingering back issue forced him to miss the entire 2022 campaign. He returned in 2023 and was active for all 17 games, but struggled to make a consistent impact.

This ACL injury, announced just days into training camp, represents another major hurdle.

Where the Lions Go From Here

Detroit’s defensive line depth will be tested once again. While Alim McNeill, DJ Reader, and Tyleik Williams figure to anchor the interior, the Lions were hopeful that Onwuzurike could provide added pass-rushing juice from the inside. With his absence confirmed, players like Josh Paschal, Brodric Martin, and rookie Mekhi Wingo may see increased opportunities during camp and into the season.

The Lions placed nine total players on injury lists to start camp, including Taylor Decker, Paschal, and Malcolm Rodriguez, though only Onwuzurike has been ruled out for the full year.

The Bottom Line

Levi Onwuzurike’s NFL journey has been filled with promise, but unfortunately, it’s also been dominated by injuries. His 2025 season is over before it began, and now the Lions will need to turn to younger, healthier options to fill the void. Here’s hoping Levi’s road to recovery is smoother this time around.