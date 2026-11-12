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Detroit Lions Have Already Ruled 3 Players OUT vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions injury report
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The Detroit Lions are heading to Germany without three key players, as the team has already ruled out Kerby Joseph, Cade Mays, and D.J. Reed for Sunday’s Week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots.

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According to the Lions’ official injury report released Thursday afternoon, all three players will remain in Detroit rather than travel with the team to Munich. That means their statuses are already settled, even though the rest of Detroit’s injury report won’t be finalized until later in the week.

For a Lions team sitting at 6-2 and riding a four-game winning streak, being without Mays and Reed for a second straight game is certainly less than ideal. However, there is also some encouraging news concerning several other starters.

Detroit Lions Rule Out Kerby Joseph, Cade Mays, and D.J. Reed

Joseph has been dealing with a knee injury, while Mays continues recovering from an ankle injury and Reed remains sidelined by a hip issue. Mays and Reed did not participate in either Wednesday’s or Thursday’s practice, although Joseph was listed as a full participant Thursday.

Joseph has yet to play this season while working back from the knee injury that has sidelined him since last year. Dan Campbell closed the door on a Germany debut earlier this week, saying, “I don’t see him playing in Germany,” according to 97.1 The Ticket.

The absences of Mays and Reed aren’t particularly surprising, as Dan Campbell had already indicated both players were unlikely to play. Their official designations now confirm that Detroit will once again need to rely on its depth at center and cornerback.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 10

Here is Detroit’s complete November 12 injury report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeLPFPOUT
Cade MaysCAnkleNPNPOUT
D.J. ReedCBHipNPNPOUT
Sione VakiRBAnkleNPNP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRRibLPLP
Brian BranchDBHipLPFP
Jared GoffQBChestLPFP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeck/HamstringFPFP
DJ WonnumEDGEConcussionFPFP

NP = Did Not Participate; LP = Limited Participation; FP = Full Participation. Joseph, Mays, and Reed are not traveling to Munich and are officially OUT. Friday’s practice report has not been released yet, and a dash in the game-status column means no designation has been provided in this report.

Encouraging News for Jared Goff and Brian Branch

While three players have already been ruled out, Thursday’s report also includes some positives for Detroit. Jared Goff (chest) and Brian Branch (hip) were both upgraded from limited participants Wednesday to full participants Thursday.

DJ Wonnum also practiced fully for the second consecutive day after missing Detroit’s victory over Miami with a concussion. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown remained limited with a rib injury, and Sione Vaki missed practice again because of an ankle issue.

Detroit’s initial Week 10 injury report raised concerns about several offensive starters, making Goff’s upgrade an encouraging development heading into the weekend.

The Lions will now travel to Germany knowing they will be without Joseph, Mays, and Reed, but hoping to have several other important players available. Detroit (6-2) and New England (5-4) will kick off Sunday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich, with the game televised on FOX.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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