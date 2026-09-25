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TodayTigersvs PIT · 6:40 PMStarts in 2h 3m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV

Detroit Lions Rule 2 Players OUT vs. Jets

Detroit Lions injury report vs Jets
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The Detroit Lions will be without two players when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

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Detroit has officially ruled out offensive lineman Ben Bartch with a foot injury and safety Thomas Harper with an ankle injury. Both players missed practice throughout the week, so the final designation does not come as a major surprise.

Bartch’s absence leaves the Lions with another offensive-line question entering Week 3, while Harper’s injury further thins a safety group already working without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Detroit Lions Week 2 injury report Detroit Lions Week 2 injury report Detroit Lions Thursday practice report Detroit Lions injury report vs Jets

More roster questions for Detroit

Bartch was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Lions’ previous practice report. Now he will officially miss the Jets game.

The same is true for Harper, who will not be available at safety as Detroit continues to navigate a difficult stretch of injuries in the secondary. The Lions recently added safety Bishop Fitzgerald after poaching him from Pittsburgh’s practice squad, and depth will again be tested Sunday.

Lions-Jets remains a key early test

Detroit enters the game at 1-1 following its loss in Buffalo, while the Jets also arrive at 1-1. The matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, per the Lions’ official schedule.

The Lions will need to solve the Jets while missing more reinforcements. That has been a recurring theme already this season.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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