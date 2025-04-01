Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners

The Detroit Lions came to the NFL Annual Meetings with multiple ideas aimed at reshaping key parts of the league’s rules. But on Tuesday, one of their primary proposals was officially shut down by fellow team owners.

Lions’ Rule Change Shot Down

Among the three rule and bylaw changes proposed by Detroit, the most immediate rejection came on their effort to modify how automatic first downs are awarded. The Lions pushed for a change that would prevent defensive holding and illegal contact penalties from resulting in automatic first downs. Instead, they suggested these infractions should simply carry yardage penalties. However, the proposal failed to garner enough support and will not move forward.

Other Proposals Still in Play

While the automatic first down proposal was denied, two other suggestions from the Lions are still on the table—literally.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions’ proposal to change playoff seeding so that teams are ranked by overall record, rather than giving home-field advantage to all division winners, has been tabled. This means it could still be discussed further during the league’s May meetings.

“The Lions bylaw proposal to re-seed in the playoffs was tabled, source said. Perhaps more discussion in May,” Rapoport reported.

As for Detroit’s third proposal, which would allow teams to place players on injured reserve before the regular season without having them count against the 90-man roster limit, no official decision or update has been released at this time.

Looking Ahead

Although one proposal has already been denied, the Lions appear committed to being active in league policy discussions. Their playoff reseeding idea, in particular, could still gain traction with more deliberation later this spring. Whether or not these ideas ultimately become reality, it’s clear Detroit is thinking creatively about how to improve both fairness and flexibility across the league.