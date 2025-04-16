Detroit Lions Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Jameson Williams to the AFC

A recent trade proposal has Jameson Williams heading to the AFC. Are you buying this???

It’s NFL draft season, which means trade speculation is coming in hot—and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is suddenly at the center of the conversation.

In a recent piece by Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, a hypothetical trade proposal suggests the Lions could deal Williams to the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing salary cap space and potentially replacing him with Texas wideout Matthew Golden in the draft.

Let’s break this down.

Why the Speculation?

The talk started when the Lions hosted Matthew Golden, one of the fastest receivers in the 2025 draft class, for a top-30 visit. Golden clocked a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is widely considered to be one of the top vertical threats available this year.

He’s drawn comparisons to Williams in terms of raw speed and potential—but with fewer question marks around route consistency and off-field discipline.

Williams, meanwhile, is entering his third NFL season after flashing serious upside in 2024. He emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats, catching bombs from Jared Goff and becoming a key piece in Ben Johnson’s offense. But he also carries a bit of baggage—namely a 2023 gambling suspension and a November traffic stop involving a concealed firearm, which led to an internal team review.

While those issues seem to be in the rearview, they’re not completely forgotten.

The Contract Dilemma

Here’s the real crux of Payton’s argument: money.

Brad Holmes, speaking at the NFL league meetings in March, acknowledged that the team is leaning toward exercising Williams’ fifth-year option. If Williams continues his upward trajectory, an extension could cost the team upwards of $30 million per year.

In a vacuum, that’s manageable. But Detroit has a core full of rising stars who’ll need top-tier deals soon.

Trading Williams now, Payton argues, would allow the Lions to sidestep a huge financial decision and keep their young core intact.

Here’s the Hypothetical Deal

According to Payton’s proposal:

Lions receive: 88th pick (3rd round) + 194th pick (6th round)

88th pick (3rd round) + 194th pick (6th round) Jaguars receive: WR Jameson Williams

Why It’s (Probably) Not Happening… Yet

Now, let’s be real: Payton’s goal with this article is to generate clicks, which is completely fine. But from a football standpoint, there’s very little chance the Lions trade Jameson Williams before or during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams broke out in 2024 and proved to be a legitimate game-changing weapon in Detroit’s offense. He stretched the field, took pressure off Amon-Ra St. Brown, and gave Goff the kind of vertical threat every quarterback dreams of. And most importantly, he did all of that on a rookie contract.

The Lions are not trading away that kind of production right now—not while they’re in the middle of a Super Bowl window and still enjoying the value of Williams’ affordable deal. Fast forward to this time next year, though? That’s when things could get VERY interesting. In fact, that is when I predict the Lions WILL trade Jamo.

If a long-term deal feels out of reach and Golden (or another receiver) is developing behind the scenes, then a 2026 trade could make real sense. But for now, trading Williams feels like a move that’s more theoretical than practical.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams isn’t going anywhere—not yet, anyway. While trade rumors make for juicy draft week chatter, the Lions are laser-focused on winning now. And with Williams stepping into his prime, it would be a shock to see him moved during the 2025 NFL Draft.