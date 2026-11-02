Detroit’s Run Game Broke Brian Flores’ Vikings Defense

It is hard for NFL teams to generate yardage against a Brian Flores-led Minnesota Vikings defense. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions run game churned out 230 rushing yards in a 19-15 win over Minnesota.

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Colton Pouncy of The Athletic wrote, “In total, the Lions rushed for 230 yards. That’s the second-most rushing yards allowed by a Vikings defense during the Brian Flores era. A masterful effort from this offensive line and these backs against the NFL’s toughest defense.” This was no doubt a gutsy win for Detroit. The Lions improved to 5-2 with their third straight win, while Minnesota fell to 6-1 and took its first loss of the season.

The Detroit Lions run game took over after halftime

Detroit did not get there in a hurry. The Lions carried 66 rushing yards into halftime, then ran 23 times for 164 yards and a touchdown in the second half, an average of 7.1 yards a carry. Jahmyr Gibbs broke a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 12-7 lead, and the ground game carried Detroit’s final two drives after linebacker Jack Campbell was carted off with a neck injury on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Jahmyr Gibbs was too much for Minnesota

Jahmyr Gibbs had a big game for Detroit. He rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, his third straight game over 100 yards. This season, Gibbs now has rushed for 773 yards on 157 carries and eight touchdowns, along with averaging 4.9 yards per carry. With the Vikings having a hard time stopping him, this goes to show how dangerous Gibbs is on a game-to-game basis.

Sione Vaki took real carries off Gibbs’ plate

What was also important for Detroit’s rushing attack is that Sione Vaki also got involved in the game action. Vaki rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries and caught one pass for five yards, and 34 of those rushing yards came in the fourth quarter. It is important that he was able to get some carries. There is a difference when Gibbs has 23 carries compared to 35 carries. Even though Gibbs is elite, they can’t afford to run him into the ground. Vaki needs to be useful on the opportunities he gets.