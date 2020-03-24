Detroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry

When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn knew he was going to trade Darius Slay, he also must have realized that he would have to replace a Pro Bowl cornerback. It sounds like Quinn was planning on signing a top free-agent cornerback to fill Slay’s shoes but that plan did not work out.

According to former Carolina Panthers CB James Bradberry, the Lions were runner-up to the New York Giants when it came to landing him.

From Detroit Free Press:

“It was either between the Lions and New York and I just feel like New York was the better fit for me,” Bradberry said on the Jim Rome Show. “I knew (Giants general manager Dave) Gettleman, so I know what type of organization he’s trying to build over there and I knew some of the players that were there as well and they had nothing but good things to say about the organization. So I feel like it was the right fit.”

Bradberry, who is 26, was originally selected by the Panthers in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2019, he had 3 interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 15 starts.

Nation, would you have liked to see James Bradberry in a Detroit Lions uniform?

- Advertisement -