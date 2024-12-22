fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions Running Backs Depth Chart Following David Montgomery Injury

By W.G. Brady
As you have certainly heard by now, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills, and it appears as if he will be out for the foreseeable future. With Montgomery sidelined, the Lions will have to lean on their remaining running backs as they continue their push for the NFC North title. Here’s a look at what the Lions' running back depth chart should look like today as they take on the Chicago Bears:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

With Montgomery out, Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to take on a larger role in the backfield. The dynamic second-year has already shown flashes of brilliance with his speed and ability to catch passes out of the backfield, but the Lions are likely to be cautious in terms of his workload. Don't expect them to overuse him, as they’ll want to ensure he stays fresh for the long haul. However, with Montgomery out, Gibbs' touches will increase, and he’ll be the focal point of the running game against the Bears. (Selfishly, I would love to see Gibbs get 30 touches!)

2. Craig Reynolds

Next up is Craig Reynolds, who should be the primary backup with Montgomery out. Reynolds has only seen 12 carries so far this season, but he could see a significant uptick in touches, especially if the Lions can establish a lead against the Bears. Reynolds has proven to be a reliable option when called upon, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he approached double-digit touches in this matchup. His ability to move the chains will be crucial for Detroit as they try to maintain balance in their offense.

3. Jermar Jefferson

Jermar Jefferson has been elevated from the practice squad for today’s game and could see some action in the backfield. Jefferson has impressed Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, and this may be his opportunity to show what he can do. While he hasn’t seen much action this season, Jefferson has the talent to contribute, especially if the game script works in his favor. Expect him to get a few touches, especially if the Lions get out to a lead.

4. Sione Vaki

Finally, Sione Vaki, a rookie who has primarily been used on special teams, will likely be fourth on the depth chart. While Vaki has shown flashes of potential, it would be surprising if he sees many touches against the Bears. Instead, the Lions will likely focus on utilizing him in his special teams role, where he has been a standout. Vaki’s primary contributions will be on kick and punt teams, where he has the opportunity to make a big impact.

Bottom Line

With David Montgomery out, the Detroit Lions' running back rotation will look a bit different. Expect Jahmyr Gibbs to take on a larger role, while Craig Reynolds provides support. Jermar Jefferson could also have a chance to shine, while Sione Vaki will likely focus on his special teams duties. As the Lions face off against the Chicago Bears, the running back depth chart will be tested, but Detroit is in good hands with these capable backs ready to step up in Montgomery’s absence.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
