Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions S Brandon Joseph Placed in Police Custody Before Being Waived

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph was placed in police custody on Saturday morning, and he has since been released. A spokesperson from the Dearborn Heights police department confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated, though they were unable to provide further details on the reason for Joseph's detainment.

The rumor was originally posted by @LionsFan097 on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/LionsFan097/status/1870579500993683945

In conjunction with his custody, Joseph was waived from the Lions' active roster on Saturday. A team spokesperson declined to comment when Sports Illustrated reached for a statement, citing that “Joseph is no longer on the team.”

Joseph, a second-year safety, had played in all 14 games of the season. While primarily serving on special teams, he had also contributed on defense at times due to injuries in the secondary.

As the situation develops, further details regarding Joseph's arrest and his future remain unclear.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
