Detroit Lions S Brandon Joseph Placed in Police Custody Before Being Waived

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph was placed in police custody on Saturday morning, and he has since been released. A spokesperson from the Dearborn Heights police department confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated, though they were unable to provide further details on the reason for Joseph's detainment.

The rumor was originally posted by @LionsFan097 on X (formerly Twitter).

In conjunction with his custody, Joseph was waived from the Lions' active roster on Saturday. A team spokesperson declined to comment when Sports Illustrated reached for a statement, citing that “Joseph is no longer on the team.”

Joseph, a second-year safety, had played in all 14 games of the season. While primarily serving on special teams, he had also contributed on defense at times due to injuries in the secondary.

As the situation develops, further details regarding Joseph's arrest and his future remain unclear.