The Detroit Lions made significant moves during the offseason to strengthen their secondary, and one key addition was the signing of free agent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year contract. The base value of Gardner-Johnson's deal with the Lions is $6.5 million, but it has been revealed that he also has the potential to earn up to an additional $1.5 million through incentives. The specific details of these incentives were not initially disclosed, but recent reports have shed light on the benchmarks Gardner-Johnson needs to achieve to maximize his earnings.

Detroit Lions S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's contract incentives released

Here are the contract incentives for Gardner-Johnson, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

70% of defensive snaps $375,000 80% of defensive snaps $375,000 3 or more interceptions $375,000 5 or more interceptions $375,000

Bottom Line – Earning Through Performance

The revelation of the contract details for C.J. Gardner-Johnson unveils the intricacies of the agreement between him and the Detroit Lions. The inclusion of incentives based on defensive snap percentages and interceptions adds an exciting dimension to Gardner-Johnson's role within the team. As he strives to meet the specified targets, his performance on the field will not only impact his personal earnings but also contribute to the success of the Lions' defense. Gardner-Johnson's signing represents a strategic move by the Lions to strengthen their secondary and build a competitive and motivated team.