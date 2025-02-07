Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph Learns NFL Defensive Player of the Year Fate

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph made a significant impression on the NFL in 2024, finishing as a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. While the prestigious award ultimately went to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain, who became the seventh cornerback to win the honor, Joseph’s performance still earned him significant recognition.

Kerby Joseph’s Stellar Season

Joseph had a breakout year, leading the NFL with nine interceptions. His standout performance earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro First Team, a testament to his ability to create turnovers and make plays for the Lions' defense. Joseph’s ability to impact the game from the safety position was a driving force behind Detroit’s defensive success in 2024.

Despite not winning the award, Joseph’s single first-place vote speaks to the impact he had on the league. The Defensive Player of the Year race was highly competitive, with Surtain edging out the competition. The Broncos cornerback was dominant, allowing just 37 receptions all season, picking off four passes, and limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 61.1 passer rating when throwing against him. Surtain earned 26 first-place votes, with Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett finishing behind him.

A Bright Future for Joseph

Joseph's recognition for his efforts this season signals a bright future ahead. As the NFL continues to evolve, the Detroit Lions’ defense is lucky to have such a dynamic player in Joseph, whose ability to disrupt offenses will likely continue to grow. Though he didn't claim the top honor, his stellar season is a reminder of the young talent on the rise in Detroit.