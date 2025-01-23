Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph SNUBBED AGAIN!

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been overlooked once more, this time in the race for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite an outstanding 2024 campaign where he led the league with a career-high nine interceptions, Joseph was not among the finalists for the prestigious award.

Here are the finalists for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award:

Zach Baun, LB, Eagles

Myles Garrett, DE, Browns

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals

Pat Surtain II, CB, Broncos

T.J. Watt, Steelers

This marks the second time Joseph has been snubbed recently, as he was also left off the Pro Bowl roster, despite his incredible season. However, the Lions safety did earn some well-deserved recognition, being named to the NFL All-Pro 1st Team. This honor highlights his remarkable playmaking ability and solidifies his place among the league's elite defenders.

While Joseph's exclusion from both Defensive Player of the Year and the Pro Bowl is disappointing, his All-Pro selection is a testament to his tremendous contributions to the Lions' defense in 2024.