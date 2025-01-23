fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions S Kerby Joseph SNUBBED AGAIN!
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph SNUBBED AGAIN!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been overlooked once more, this time in the race for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite an outstanding 2024 campaign where he led the league with a career-high nine interceptions, Joseph was not among the finalists for the prestigious award.

Kerby Jospeh

Here are the finalists for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award:

  • Zach Baun, LB, Eagles
  • Myles Garrett, DE, Browns
  • Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals
  • Pat Surtain II, CB, Broncos
  • T.J. Watt, Steelers

This marks the second time Joseph has been snubbed recently, as he was also left off the Pro Bowl roster, despite his incredible season. However, the Lions safety did earn some well-deserved recognition, being named to the NFL All-Pro 1st Team. This honor highlights his remarkable playmaking ability and solidifies his place among the league's elite defenders.

While Joseph's exclusion from both Defensive Player of the Year and the Pro Bowl is disappointing, his All-Pro selection is a testament to his tremendous contributions to the Lions' defense in 2024.

Previous article
Brad Holmes Confident Lions Will Stay Consistent with Jared Goff’s Needs Despite Coaching Changes
Next article
Dan Campbell Learns 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Finalist Fate
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions