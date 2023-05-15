Merch
Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph tweets support for Jameson Williams

By W.G. Brady
Jameson Williams was supposed to be a big part of the Detroit Lions offense in 2023, but that will not be happening until at least Week 7 as he has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who was also selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, took to Twitter on Sunday to show his support for his teammate.

Kerby Joseph Jameson Williams

Key Points

  • Williams was supposed to be a big part of the Lions' offense in 2023
  • Williams has been suspended for the first six games of 2023
  • Joseph took to Twitter to support his teammate

On Sunday, Joseph tweeted to show his support for Williams.

“FREE JAMO,” Joseph tweeted.

Bottom Line: JAMO has support despite making a mistake

There is no question about it that Williams made a costly mistake by violating the league's gambling policy, but that does not mean he does not have the support of his teammates. By taking to Twitter and tweeting “FREE JAMO,” Joseph is showing the support that he and his teammates have for Williams.

