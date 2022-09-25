Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker carted to locker room following injury

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker looked to suffer a leg injury and he slowly walked off the field with an obvious limp.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions
Highlights
  • Walker suffered a leg injury
  • Tracy Walker was carted to the locker room

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Lions S Tracy Walker was forced to exit the game with an injury.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Walker was taken to the locker room on a cart after sitting on the training table for a few moments.

Let’s hope this is nothing major as Walker is a huge part of the Lions’ defense.

 

