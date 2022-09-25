Tracy Walker was carted to the locker room

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Lions S Tracy Walker was forced to exit the game with an injury.

Walker looked to suffer a leg injury and he slowly walked off the field with an obvious limp.

Tracy Walker shaken up on that last play, looks like a left leg. Walks slowly off the field. Dan Campbell comes out to check on him. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 25, 2022

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker carted to locker room following injury

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Walker was taken to the locker room on a cart after sitting on the training table for a few moments.

Tracy Walker headed to the locker room on a cart — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 25, 2022

Let’s hope this is nothing major as Walker is a huge part of the Lions’ defense.