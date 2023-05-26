Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker gives update on his injury status

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker is making remarkable strides in his recovery from a devastating torn Achilles tendon injury. Despite the gravity of his setback, which forced him to miss the entire 2022 season, Walker is on track to receive full medical clearance in time for the upcoming training camp. His unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and unyielding belief in his abilities have propelled him towards a triumphant return.

Key Points

Walker is nearing a full recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

His commitment to rehabilitation and positive mindset have been instrumental in his progress.

Walker has demonstrated his dedication by participating in Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The open portion of practice revealed glimpses of Walker's encouraging development.

His comeback will provide a significant boost to the Lions' defense.

On Thursday, Walker was at Lions OTAs in Allen Park, and he spoke to the media about his injury status.

“I'm built different,” Walker said. “I stand on that. I know I'm not built like nobody else. I live by it in everything I do, from how I work, how I grind and obviously, my injuries. I've never been hurt before, so for me to bounce back, that was the main thing I had on my mind.”

“I'm a man of my word. And, I still I stood on what I said. I said I was gonna come back, and I was gonna be able to participate in OTAs, which I'm doing,” Walker said. “If it was up to me, I'll be running around around right now. But, it's not up to me. So, honestly, I'm just trying to stay focused and continue to just strive to be the best I can be. Like I said, I'm seven months post-op, and I feel great. I'm running around cutting and doing everything I need to be. It's just, it's not my time yet. So, I ‘gotta' wait.”

Bottom Line – Tracy Walker's triumphant return draws closer

Tracy Walker's inspiring journey to recovery continues to inspire hope for both himself and the Detroit Lions. His unwavering dedication to physical rehabilitation and mental fortitude sets the stage for an eventual comeback that promises to make a significant impact. As Walker continues to make progress towards full medical clearance, the anticipation builds for his return to the field and the added strength he will bring to the Lions' defense.