On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles as they lost 38-35 at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. But the game was not the only thing the Lions lost as S Tracy Walker managed to get thrown out of the game after picking up a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about one of his captains being tossed for penalties and Campbell made it very clear that something like that is unacceptable.

“It’s not good,” he said.” Look, I don’t know. I did not see Alex (Anzalone) and Tracy’s. Now, I know Tracy got kicked out, because of a second penalty. Which is unacceptable. And, he knows that it’s not okay. That’s not what we’re looking for, because that’s how you get beat. Those guys know that.”

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker: ‘I just let my team down’

Tracy Walker knows he let his team down by not being there for them down the stretch.

“I just let my team down,” Walker said postgame. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

“No, I’m just saying, I didn’t see what I was doing at the time,” Walker said. “I didn’t see what I was doing wrong. Like I said, as I walked away, I got pushed in the back, so I reacted. For me, I’ve got to be better. Like I said, I let my team down. It’s a learning experience for me, and I will be better from here on out.”

It is refreshing to see a player own up for making a mistake and you can bet Tracy Walker will come back better.