Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker reveals some AMAZING news

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has been providing regular updates to his fans on his recovery from Achilles surgery for quite some time now. On Sunday night, Walker shared a Twitter post of himself running with impressive stop-and-start skills, stating that he is “so close to being 100%.” This news indicates that he is making impressive strides toward recovery and is ahead of schedule for his expected return to the field in late May-early June.

I’m soo close to being a 100%. Stay Tuned pic.twitter.com/bB1faEa0GS — Tracy Walker #21 (@TracyWalkerIII) March 12, 2023

Key Points

Walker is making impressive progress in his recovery from Achilles surgery

He shared a Twitter post of himself running with impressive stop-and-start skills

He is close to being 100% and ahead of schedule for his expected return to the field in late May-early June

Big Picture: Tracy Walker's comeback and its impact on the Detroit Lions

Walker's successful recovery from surgery will be significant for the Lions as he is a key player in their defense. His progress and return to the field will provide a much-needed boost to the team, who struggled defensively in 2022.

Bottom Line: A Remarkable Recovery

Walker's remarkable recovery from his Achilles surgery is excellent news for the Lions and their fans. With his progress ahead of schedule, Walker is well on his way to returning to the field and making a significant impact on the team's defense. This news is a testament to his hard work and determination, and his comeback is something to look forward to in the upcoming season.