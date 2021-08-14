Detroit Lions ‘safety’ Bobby Price is changing positions

On Friday, the Detroit Lions hosted the Buffalo Bills in the first preseason game of the Dan Campbell era and for those of you who watched very closely, you may have noticed one Lions safety who was playing a different position.

That player was (safety) Bobby Price.

Price was signed as a safety and he is listed on the unofficial depth chart as a safety but on Friday night, he did not play safety.

Instead, Price played all 19 of his defensive snaps at cornerback.

Following the game, Campbell spoke to the media and he explained that he and the Lions coaching staff feels like making Price a cornerback is the best move.

“He’s a baby fawn right now as it pertains to corner, but he’s so talented,” Campbell told reporters after a 16-15 loss to the Bills. “We kind of feel like this may actually be the better move for him. To know that…let’s just say hypothetically, you start getting down to cut time, and we know he can help us on special teams, and he just continues to grow as a corner and develop, but he also can play a little safety if you have to have it, that’s pretty valuable.”

Campbell noticed that he has the speed, size, and athletic ability to play the cornerback positions and it looks like that is where he will play moving forward.

With the Lions recently cutting CB Quinton Dunbar, it looks like they are going to give Price a real chance to make the 53-man roster as a cornerback.