Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch’s top college highlights

The Detroit Lions double-dipped from the Iowa Hawkeyes, selecting both Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta in Round 1 and 2 respectively of the 2023 NFL Draft. So why not do the same with the Alabama Crimson Tide? Joining Detroit's 1st overall selection in Jahmyr Gibbs out of Tuscaloosa is safety Brian Branch, whom the Lions took with the 45thth overall pick after trading up with their division rival Green Bay Packers.

Brian Branch joins the Detroit Lions with a “dawg mentality”

Branch, who attended the same high school (Sandy Creek) as Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, was a part of Alabama's national championship-winning team in 2020. This past season, he racked up 90 tackles, (14 for loss) while also adding three sacks and two interceptions. For his efforts, he was recognized by being named a first-team All-American.

- Advertisement -

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just to walk on stage, shake the commissioner's hand, see the fans and how they react. I'm blessed, just to be able to do that,” Branch told local media Friday night.

And in Branch's words, he has the “dawg mentality” that head coach Dan Campbell loves.

“I just feel like I have all the intangibles that coach Dan wants, that dawg mentality,” Branch said. “That's what I got, and that's in me. Nobody else can take that from me.”

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with his body of work with the Crimson Tide, take a look at some of his best video highlights:

Wrapping It Up – Lions opponents had better protect their kneecaps with Brian Branch on the loose!

The “dawg” mentality Branch proclaimed that he possesses will go a long way in endearing himself to how coach Campbell expects his team to play.

- Advertisement -

We're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the Lions – their opponents may want to wear extra protection on their kneecaps!