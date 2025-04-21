Detroit Lions Updated Salary Cap Space Heading Into 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the largest salary cap cushions in the league, giving them serious flexibility to improve the roster.

The Detroit Lions are in a very enviable spot heading into the 2025 NFL Draft — and not just because they hold the No. 28 pick and a roster built for another deep playoff run.

Thanks to some savvy financial maneuvering by GM Brad Holmes, the Lions currently have over $39 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap. That’s the second-highest total in the NFL. And yes — it’s very intentional.

What Can Detroit Do With That Cap Room?

Here’s the exciting part: Holmes and the front office aren’t boxed into anything. That cap flexibility means the Lions could:

Take on a player in a draft-day trade

Sign a veteran free agent post-draft

Or simply carry flexibility into the season for injury replacements or a midseason splash move

Note: If the Lions do take on an expensive contract, it will almost surely be a 1-year deal as players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, just to name a couple, are in line for huge contract extensions.

Cap Smart, Not Cap Strapped

While several players are beginning expensive new contracts this season, the structure of those deals has helped keep this year’s cap figure manageable. That gives Detroit a chance to stay competitive without mortgaging the future — a tough needle to thread in the modern NFL.

The draft kicks off Thursday. But with the second-most cap room in the league, don’t be surprised if the Lions make headlines beyond just rookie picks.