Detroit Lions Face Salary Cap Decision Before Week 1

The Detroit Lions have a little financial housekeeping to handle before the 2026 regular season begins.

Detroit currently has roughly $10.3 million in cap space under the NFL’s offseason top-51 accounting system, according to Over The Cap’s current Lions numbers. The problem is that those rules change when the regular season begins.

Once full-season accounting takes effect, every player on the active roster counts against the cap, along with practice-squad contracts, injured players, PUP contracts and applicable dead money. Using those numbers, Pride of Detroit projects the Lions could be approximately $3 million over the cap when the accounting changes.

In other words, Brad Holmes has to move some money around.

This isn’t a crisis.

But something has to happen.

Jared Goff Is the Obvious Option

The easiest solution might be a familiar one.

Detroit already restructured Jared Goff’s contract earlier this offseason, converting salary into signing bonus and creating approximately $32 million in 2026 cap room.

Holmes could go back to that well.

According to A to Z Sports’ breakdown of Detroit’s options, roughly another $14 million of Goff’s salary could potentially be converted, creating close to $12 million in additional 2026 cap space.

Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown also have contracts Detroit could potentially restructure.

That gives Holmes options.

What it does not give him is free money.

A restructure simply pushes cap charges into future seasons. Detroit creates space now and pays for some of it later.

That makes Holmes’ choice interesting.

How Much Space Will Holmes Create?

This may ultimately be more revealing than simply determining which contract gets reworked.

Detroit only needs enough money to become cap compliant and maintain a reasonable operating cushion.

NFL teams need room throughout the season for injuries, practice-squad elevations, signings and replacements. Sitting barely underneath the cap isn’t particularly useful when roster movement is inevitable.

And Detroit already has movement coming.

The Lions currently have two open spots on the active roster after waiving Seth McLaughlin and Jabari Small, meaning Holmes could add more salary before Week 1 even arrives.

That’s why the final number deserves attention.

If Detroit restructures one contract and creates just enough breathing room to comfortably operate, this is mostly routine cap management.

If Holmes suddenly creates $15 million, $20 million or more, things get more interesting.

That doesn’t mean a trade is coming. Unused cap space can roll into the following season, and financial flexibility has value on its own.

But this is also a team with Super Bowl expectations.

If an impact cornerback, pass rusher, offensive lineman or another difference-maker becomes available before the trade deadline, having significant cap room would allow Holmes to act without first scrambling to rearrange contracts.

That’s why A to Z Sports argues the amount Detroit creates could offer a clue about Holmes’ plans beyond simply getting through Week 1.

One Other Wild Card: Terrion Arnold

Detroit’s cap sheet also contains an unusual unresolved issue.

Over The Cap currently lists $6.66 million in dead money associated with Terrion Arnold, whose release followed his offseason legal situation. Whether Detroit ultimately recovers guaranteed money or Arnold files a grievance could change how that charge is handled.

Holmes recently addressed Detroit’s decision to move on from Arnold, but the financial fallout remains part of a much bigger cap picture.

None of this should cause panic.

Holmes has plenty of mechanisms available to get Detroit compliant.

The question isn’t whether he’ll find the money.

It’s how much he’ll create, and what that tells us about what he plans to do with it.