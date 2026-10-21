Detroit Lions Have 6 Options With Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions are approaching one of the most consequential contract decisions of the Brad Holmes era, and it involves one of the team’s most important offensive weapons. With Sam LaPorta entering the final months of his rookie contract, Detroit must determine whether to make a substantial financial commitment or explore alternatives that could dramatically reshape its offense.

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The situation has become increasingly complicated following LaPorta’s public frustration with the lack of a contract extension. Negotiations have reportedly stalled, and the former Iowa standout has made it clear that he is prepared to continue his career elsewhere if the Lions do not meet his expectations.

SAM LAPORTA UNLEASHES ON DETROIT LIONS

But here’s something important for Lions fans to understand: Detroit has considerably more options than simply paying LaPorta or allowing him to leave.

Holmes can negotiate an extension, trade LaPorta before the November deadline, apply the franchise tag, use the transition tag, pursue a tag-and-trade arrangement, or let him test unrestricted free agency.

Each option carries significant advantages, financial implications, and potential consequences.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Sam LaPorta’s Contract Situation Has Become a Major Problem

LaPorta has been one of Detroit’s most productive offensive players since the Lions selected him with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He immediately established himself as a reliable target for Jared Goff, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during his record-setting rookie season.

However, a significant back injury that required surgery ended his 2025 season prematurely, introducing an additional concern as the organization considers a lucrative long-term investment.

LaPorta has returned to productive form this season, recording 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns through five games. His performance has strengthened his argument for a substantial extension, particularly with the market for elite tight ends continuing to rise.

As we previously reported following LaPorta’s revealing contract comments, the talented tight end recently expressed disappointment about continuing to play without long-term financial security.

During his appearance on the October 21 episode of Pardon My Take, LaPorta discussed the physical risks associated with the NFL and the frustration of not receiving an extension.

He made it clear that he would continue fulfilling his responsibilities professionally, but he also acknowledged that his future might not include Detroit.

That creates a difficult situation for Holmes, who must balance maintaining the Lions’ offensive core against the financial realities of building a championship-caliber roster.

Option 1: Sign Sam LaPorta to a Long-Term Contract Extension

The most obvious solution would be for Detroit and LaPorta to agree on a long-term extension before his current contract expires.

An extension would allow the Lions to retain a proven offensive weapon while providing LaPorta with the financial security he has publicly indicated he wants.

The biggest obstacle is determining what that agreement should look like.

The market for top NFL tight ends has changed considerably, with George Kittle and Trey McBride establishing lucrative benchmarks at the position. Kyle Pitts also secured a three-year, $54 million agreement in 2026, further illustrating the financial commitments teams are making to talented pass-catching tight ends.

For LaPorta, three hypothetical agreements could provide a reasonable framework for discussion:

Three years, $45 million: A $15 million annual average that would represent a substantial raise while keeping Detroit below the top of the tight end market.

A $15 million annual average that would represent a substantial raise while keeping Detroit below the top of the tight end market. Three years, $54 million: An $18 million annual average that would recognize LaPorta as one of the NFL’s premier players at his position.

An $18 million annual average that would recognize LaPorta as one of the NFL’s premier players at his position. Four years, $76 million: A $19 million annual average that would represent a major long-term commitment to Detroit’s offensive core.

These are illustrative contract structures, not reported offers or confirmed demands.

The actual negotiations would involve considerably more than the average annual salary, including guaranteed money, signing bonuses, injury protections, and how the deal would affect Detroit’s future salary caps.

Holmes could structure an extension with a substantial signing bonus and lower early base salaries to reduce immediate cap pressure. However, doing so would push some of the financial consequences into future seasons rather than eliminate them.

The advantage: Detroit keeps a proven offensive weapon entering his prime and preserves continuity with Jared Goff.

The disadvantage: The Lions would assume a significant long-term financial commitment to a player who underwent major back surgery in 2025.

If the two sides can agree on reasonable guarantees and an appropriate annual salary, an extension remains the cleanest solution.

Option 2: Trade Sam LaPorta Before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

Trading LaPorta would undoubtedly be controversial, but Holmes cannot completely dismiss the possibility.

The NFL trade deadline falls on November 10, meaning Detroit has less than three weeks to explore potential opportunities before trading closes for the remainder of the season.

If Holmes believes the two sides are too far apart financially, he could theoretically attempt to turn LaPorta’s expiring contract into valuable draft picks or immediate defensive help.

As we previously examined in a hypothetical Sam LaPorta trade scenario, one proposed deal would have sent LaPorta to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and third-round pick.

That scenario was strictly a trade proposal and did not establish actual negotiations between Detroit and Kansas City.

However, it illustrates the type of compensation Holmes might hope to pursue if he seriously considered moving his star tight end.

Trading LaPorta now would also create serious questions about Detroit’s immediate championship aspirations, particularly because the Lions would be removing one of Goff’s most dependable weapons from the offense.

The acquiring team would receive the remainder of LaPorta’s existing contract, but his uncertain long-term future could complicate negotiations over appropriate compensation.

The advantage: Detroit could secure valuable draft capital or roster help instead of risking LaPorta’s departure in free agency.

The disadvantage: Trading a proven offensive weapon in the middle of a potential championship season could weaken the Lions when they need him most.

There has been no verified report that the Lions are actively shopping LaPorta, and any discussion of a potential trade remains speculative.

Option 3: Place the Franchise Tag on Sam LaPorta in 2027

This could ultimately become Detroit’s most attractive alternative if negotiations remain unsuccessful.

Under the NFL’s franchise-tag rules, each organization can designate one eligible pending free agent with either a franchise or transition tag during the designated offseason window.

For Detroit, applying the franchise tag in 2027 would provide an opportunity to retain LaPorta’s contractual rights without immediately committing to a lengthy extension.

There are two versions of the franchise tag.

Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

The non-exclusive tag would allow LaPorta to negotiate with other teams while giving Detroit the right to match a qualifying offer sheet.

If the Lions declined to match an offer sheet, the signing team would generally owe Detroit two first-round draft picks as compensation.

That substantial compensation requirement could discourage potential suitors from pursuing LaPorta through the offer-sheet process.

The biggest consideration would be the salary.

According to current projections, the 2027 tight end franchise tag could cost approximately $17.48 million for one season.

That figure is an estimate rather than an officially established amount, and the final tender could change depending on the league’s 2027 salary cap and applicable calculations.

Nevertheless, it provides a reasonable framework for evaluating Detroit’s decision.

Exclusive Franchise Tag

Holmes could instead use the exclusive franchise tag, preventing LaPorta from negotiating with other NFL organizations.

However, that designation could come with a higher salary obligation because its calculation incorporates current-year salaries among the highest-paid tight ends.

The Lions would gain greater control over LaPorta’s immediate future but potentially pay more for that exclusivity.

Why the Franchise Tag Could Be Detroit’s Best Backup Plan

Using the franchise tag would give Holmes additional time to negotiate a long-term agreement while preventing LaPorta from immediately signing elsewhere.

It would also allow Detroit to evaluate another season of LaPorta’s performance following his back injury.

However, the franchise tag would not necessarily improve the relationship between the two sides.

LaPorta has already expressed frustration about playing without long-term security, and another season under a one-year contract could create additional tension.

A franchise-tagged player is not automatically required to participate in offseason activities before signing his tender, potentially creating another complication.

The advantage: Detroit retains control of LaPorta’s immediate future without guaranteeing several additional seasons.

The disadvantage: The Lions could face an expensive one-year cap commitment while potentially worsening the relationship with their star tight end.

For Holmes, the franchise tag could provide valuable insurance if extension talks remain stalled.

Option 4: Use the Transition Tag on Sam LaPorta

Another alternative would be applying the transition tag, which offers different financial and negotiating considerations.

The transition tag would give LaPorta the opportunity to negotiate with other NFL teams while allowing Detroit to match a qualifying offer sheet.

However, unlike the non-exclusive franchise tag, Detroit would receive no draft-pick compensation if it declined to match an offer.

The primary benefit would be a lower projected salary.

Current estimates place the 2027 transition tag for tight ends at approximately $14.70 million, nearly $2.8 million below the projected franchise designation.

Those figures are based on published projections of future franchise and transition tender amounts, which remain subject to change when the official 2027 salary cap is established.

Holmes could use the transition tag to preserve Detroit’s matching rights while allowing other organizations to help determine LaPorta’s market value.

If another team submitted an offer the Lions considered reasonable, Detroit could match it and retain him.

However, if another organization offered a contract beyond Detroit’s financial comfort level, LaPorta could leave without the Lions receiving compensation.

The advantage: Detroit could preserve negotiating flexibility with a lower projected one-year salary.

The disadvantage: The organization would risk losing LaPorta without receiving any draft picks in return.

Considering LaPorta’s age, production, and importance to the offense, the transition tag would likely be a riskier choice than the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Option 5: Franchise Tag Sam LaPorta and Then Trade Him

One of the most intriguing possibilities would involve Detroit using the franchise tag in 2027 before negotiating a trade.

This approach, commonly referred to as a tag-and-trade, could potentially allow the Lions to secure compensation instead of allowing LaPorta to enter unrestricted free agency.

However, there are important contractual requirements.

A franchise-tagged player must sign his tender before he can officially be traded, meaning Detroit could not unilaterally transfer an unsigned franchise tender to another team.

The acquiring organization would also need to consider the financial implications of LaPorta’s contract and potentially negotiate its own long-term agreement.

For example, Holmes could theoretically seek a high draft pick or a package involving multiple selections.

However, receiving a first-round pick would not be guaranteed, particularly because the acquiring team would also face the challenge of paying LaPorta a potentially expensive extension.

The Lions would have to determine whether any proposed return justified losing a player who has already demonstrated significant chemistry with their franchise quarterback.

The advantage: Detroit could retain negotiating leverage while pursuing valuable compensation if long-term discussions collapse.

The disadvantage: A successful trade would depend on LaPorta signing his tender, an interested acquiring team, and acceptable compensation.

This option could become more appealing if the two sides remain far apart following the 2026 season.

Option 6: Allow Sam LaPorta to Become an Unrestricted Free Agent

The final alternative would involve Detroit declining to extend or tag LaPorta, allowing him to pursue offers from other teams when the 2027 league year begins.

This would provide the Lions with financial flexibility, particularly as Holmes continues managing substantial contracts throughout the roster.

Detroit could redirect resources toward other needs, including the secondary, offensive line, or future extensions for younger players.

However, allowing LaPorta to leave would also create a significant hole in the offense.

Replacing a dependable receiving tight end is not necessarily easy, particularly when that player has already demonstrated strong chemistry with Goff and the ability to produce in critical situations.

The Lions could potentially qualify for a compensatory draft pick in 2028, depending on LaPorta’s eventual contract and Detroit’s other qualifying free-agent departures and signings.

However, compensatory selections are determined by the league’s established formula and would not be guaranteed.

The advantage: Detroit avoids an expensive long-term commitment and preserves financial flexibility.

The disadvantage: The Lions risk losing one of their best offensive players without receiving guaranteed compensation.

For an organization that has emphasized drafting, developing, and retaining talented players, simply allowing LaPorta to depart would represent a significant decision.

Why Detroit Cannot Use a Fifth-Year Option on LaPorta

One important detail is that the Lions cannot exercise a fifth-year option on LaPorta’s rookie contract.

That mechanism is available only to eligible first-round draft picks, and Detroit selected LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Consequently, his rookie agreement expires following the 2026 season without an automatic additional year controlled through a fifth-year option.

Holmes must therefore negotiate a new agreement, use an available designation, or accept the possibility of LaPorta entering unrestricted free agency.

Which Sam LaPorta Option Makes the Most Sense for Brad Holmes?

The Lions have invested heavily in their offensive core, including Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Maintaining that foundation has been an important component of Holmes’ team-building philosophy, but every additional major contract creates financial implications elsewhere on the roster.

For that reason, the decision involving LaPorta is about more than simply determining whether he deserves to be paid.

Holmes must also evaluate his injury history, projected production, positional value, and the opportunity cost of committing significant resources to another offensive weapon.

An extension would preserve continuity and potentially provide the greatest long-term stability.

However, the franchise tag would allow Detroit to retain LaPorta for another season while providing additional time to negotiate.

Trading LaPorta before the deadline would be the most aggressive option, particularly with the Lions still pursuing a championship.

A tag-and-trade could become attractive during the offseason if negotiations completely deteriorate.

The transition tag and unrestricted free agency would offer financial alternatives, but both would expose Detroit to the possibility of losing LaPorta without guaranteed compensation.

Ultimately, a long-term extension remains the most logical outcome if the two sides can agree on reasonable financial terms.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the non-exclusive franchise tag could provide Holmes with the strongest fallback.

3 Key Points

The Lions have six potential approaches to LaPorta’s future, including an extension, a trade, franchise or transition tags, a tag-and-trade, and unrestricted free agency.

to LaPorta’s future, including an extension, a trade, franchise or transition tags, a tag-and-trade, and unrestricted free agency. The projected 2027 franchise tag is approximately $17.48 million , which could allow Detroit to keep LaPorta for another season without immediately committing to a massive extension.

, which could allow Detroit to keep LaPorta for another season without immediately committing to a massive extension. Brad Holmes must balance immediate championship expectations against future salary-cap flexibility, especially as the organization continues investing in its offensive core.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have several ways to handle Sam LaPorta’s uncertain future, but every option involves a meaningful compromise.

A long-term extension would preserve one of the NFL’s most productive offensive partnerships, while the franchise tag could provide additional negotiating time.

Trading LaPorta could generate valuable compensation, but it would also create another offensive need for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The transition tag presents a less expensive but riskier alternative, while unrestricted free agency could leave Detroit without one of its most valuable playmakers.

For Brad Holmes, the best strategy may be to continue pursuing an extension while keeping the franchise tag available as insurance.

The Lions have spent years building a championship-caliber roster. How they handle Sam LaPorta could play a major role in determining how long their championship window remains open.