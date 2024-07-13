Detroit Lions’ Sam LaPorta Earns High Praise from NFL Scout: “He’s F—ing Awesome”

NFL Scout Can’t Contain Himself in Rave Review of Detroit Lions Budding Star

After just one season in the league, it’s clear that the Detroit Lions have something special in tight end Sam LaPorta, who the team selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

LaPorta’s Impressive Rookie Season

LaPorta had one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end in NFL history. His 86 receptions and 10 touchdowns ranked first and second respectively among rookies, and his 889 yards placed him fourth in the same category. These outstanding performances earned him a Pro Bowl nod, solidifying his impact in the league early in his career.

High Praise from NFL Elite

Ahead of his second season in the NFL, LaPorta landed high in ESPN’s annual rankings of the top-10 tight ends in the league. Based on opinions from scouts, coaches, and executives, LaPorta secured the No. 4 spot, trailing only Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews.

A veteran NFC scout was particularly emphatic in his praise:

“He’s f—ing awesome,” the scout said of LaPorta. “Everything looks super easy and natural to him. Great feet. Great in the red zone. Strains every play, whether blocking or running routes. Plays the game the right way, snap in and snap out. Strong for his size and so instinctive.”

It’s evident that LaPorta’s combination of skill, intuition, and work ethic has made a lasting impression on NFL insiders.

With his rookie year behind him, all eyes are now on LaPorta as he heads into the 2024 season. If he continues to build on his exceptional first-year performance, LaPorta could soon challenge the top names in the tight end rankings and potentially cement himself as the league’s best.