The Detroit Lions may have just received an unexpected opportunity to pursue one of the NFL’s biggest names at cornerback, and it comes courtesy of a major shakeup in Indianapolis.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday following a disappointing 2-4 start, immediately raising questions about the franchise’s direction and whether some of its biggest investments could eventually become available.

One name that deserves attention is Sauce Gardner, the two-time All-Pro cornerback Indianapolis acquired in a blockbuster trade less than a year ago.

With Detroit still evaluating potential improvements to its secondary ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, Gardner represents an intriguing possibility for general manager Brad Holmes.

But before Lions fans start imagining Gardner wearing Honolulu blue, there are several significant obstacles that could make such a deal extremely difficult.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in action in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Colts’ Front Office Shakeup Creates Intriguing Possibility

Indianapolis made the decision to dismiss Ballard on October 19 following Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

According to the latest report on Ballard’s dismissal, assistant general manager Ed Dodds will oversee the team’s personnel department for the remainder of the season.

The leadership change is particularly interesting because Ballard was responsible for acquiring Gardner from the New York Jets in November 2025.

Indianapolis surrendered two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to land the former Defensive Rookie of the Year, an enormous investment for a franchise that believed it was ready to contend.

Less than a year later, the Colts are struggling, Ballard is gone, and Gardner has not delivered the level of performance Indianapolis expected.

That doesn’t mean the Colts are shopping Gardner. However, the organizational uncertainty creates a legitimate question about whether Indianapolis might eventually reconsider its most expensive defensive investment.

Why Sauce Gardner Makes Sense for Detroit Lions

Gardner is still just 25 years old and has already established himself as one of the NFL’s most accomplished young cornerbacks.

The former Cincinnati standout earned first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two NFL seasons and possesses the size, length, and coverage ability that could make him a potential cornerstone of Detroit’s secondary.

Gardner is also a Detroit native, listed out of the city on his Cincinnati bio, which adds another layer to any Lions conversation about him.

The Lions have already demonstrated that they’re willing to explore significant upgrades at cornerback.

As we previously reported, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Holmes spent considerable time pursuing Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh ultimately traded him to Dallas.

That pursuit is important because it established that Detroit’s interest in upgrading its defensive backfield was more than outside speculation.

Gardner would represent an even bigger investment than Porter, but his potential long-term upside is obvious.

The challenge is determining whether Detroit would actually receive the All-Pro version of Gardner or the player who has struggled to justify his enormous contract in Indianapolis.

Sauce Gardner’s Contract Could Be a Major Problem

Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension with the Jets before being traded to Indianapolis in 2025.

That agreement carries an average annual value of approximately $30.1 million, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in football.

And the financial commitment is especially difficult to justify considering Gardner’s recent performance.

According to an October 19 analysis examining the possibility of a Lions trade, Gardner currently owns a 59.6 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 55th among qualifying cornerbacks.

Opposing quarterbacks have also produced a 120.6 passer rating when targeting him, a concerning number for someone earning elite-cornerback money.

There is another complication.

Gardner suffered a calf injury during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and could not return to the game. An MRI showed a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That creates additional uncertainty for any team considering a deadline acquisition, particularly one hoping to add an immediate contributor.

For Holmes, the question isn’t simply whether Gardner has enough talent to improve Detroit’s secondary. It’s whether that potential improvement is worth the financial commitment, injury risk, and draft compensation.

What Would the Lions Have to Give Up?

Indianapolis surrendered two first-round picks and Mitchell to acquire Gardner, but the Colts would have difficulty expecting a comparable return today.

His recent performance, enormous contract, and injury situation could affect his market value considerably.

One hypothetical assessment suggests that Indianapolis might consider an offer involving a second-round selection, possibly accompanied by additional draft compensation.

That is not a reported asking price, and there is no indication that Detroit and Indianapolis have discussed such a deal.

Even at a reduced price, however, the investment would be significant for a Detroit franchise that has built much of its success through the NFL Draft.

We recently examined what Detroit may have been willing to offer for Joey Porter Jr., with reporting suggesting Holmes preferred a package centered around a third-round selection rather than matching Dallas’ second-round compensation.

Gardner’s significantly larger contract could make him an even tougher acquisition to justify.

And considering the Lions have several young players who will eventually require lucrative extensions, Holmes must evaluate how another major defensive contract would affect the team’s long-term flexibility.

Would Brad Holmes Actually Make the Call?

The possibility of Gardner becoming available is fascinating, but the circumstances surrounding Indianapolis don’t automatically make him a realistic trade target.

The Colts have not announced plans to rebuild, and firing Ballard does not necessarily mean the organization intends to sell off established players.

Gardner’s injury also complicates matters with about three weeks remaining before the deadline.

Still, Detroit’s previous pursuit of Porter demonstrates that Holmes is willing to explore outside options when he believes a player could improve the roster.

If Indianapolis eventually signals that Gardner is available, the Lions would have reason to investigate the asking price.

But there is a substantial difference between making a phone call and surrendering valuable draft selections while taking on one of the league’s largest cornerback contracts.

Holmes has already shown that he is willing to walk away when the price doesn’t align with Detroit’s long-term plans.

And when it comes to Sauce Gardner, that discipline could be just as important as the opportunity itself.

The Colts’ front-office shakeup has created an interesting possibility. Whether it turns into an actual trade opportunity for Detroit remains an entirely different question.