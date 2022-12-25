Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Detroit Lions say they don’t think field conditions in Carolina were legal

    By W.G. Brady
    29
    0
    Reading Time4 min.
    HomeDetroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNews

    Related News

    On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they came out unmotivated against the Carolina Panthers, who actually played like a team with a lot on the line should play. When all was said and done, the Panthers ran the ball down the Detroit Lions’ throats on their way to an easy 37-23 victory. Following the game, multiple Lions players trashed the field conditions in Carolina.

    Detroit Lions Injury Report Pro Bowl Games

    What did the Detroit Lions say about the field conditions in Carolina?

    Here are what some of the Detroit Lions players had to say about the field in Carolina.

    Quotes via MLive:

    Frank Ragnow

    “Yeah, that field was tough,” Ragnow told MLive. “I don’t want to make excuses, but it was pretty hard, man. It’s tough to brace with the toe and everything. It was tough.”

    This week's hottest stories

    Aidan Hutchinson

    “That was the most concrete field I’ve ever been on in my whole life,” rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson told MLive. “I didn’t think that was actually legal to play on. Warming up, you’re trying to turn the corner, and literally in warmups, I fell in my first one-on-one rep right on my face.

    “I don’t know if there is a standard you have to meet for turf, but I think it got better later in the game, so it wasn’t too much of a factor. But, I mean, it was very concrete-like for sure.”

    Jared Goff

    “I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard, specifically pregame,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “I know it warmed up a bit as the game went on, but I don’t know what the deal is here. They need to make the turf not feel like cement. I don’t know why that is. You said it was the coldest game (here), so maybe it has something to do with that. It got better as the game went on, but pregame it was in no condition to be played on. Happy guys came out of this one relatively injury free.”

    DJ Chark

    “I don’t want to make any excuses, but the playing surface was — something should be done about that,” receiver DJ Chark said. “Maybe it’s because it’s cold, and it doesn’t really get cold here, so I chalk it up to that. But this late in the season, it’s really hard playing on a surface like that.”

    To be honest, the Detroit Lions could have been playing the Panthers at Ford Field on Saturday and it would not have made a bit of a difference because one team came to play and the other team looked unmotivated.

    detroit lions

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
    Next article
    Viral video reveals what Dan Campbell Panthers HC Steve Wilks after game

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv