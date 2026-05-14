Detroit Lions Schedule Leak: Second Matchup With Chicago Bears Revealed

Another piece of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 schedule may have leaked.

We already know Detroit is reportedly set to host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field, but now a new report appears to reveal when the two NFC North rivals will meet for the second time this season.

According to Lions schedule tracker and X account LionsRoyalty, the Lions will travel to Chicago in Week 17 to take on the Bears at Soldier Field.

If accurate, the NFL may be saving both Lions vs. Bears matchups for the stretch run of the regular season.

Lions and Bears rivalry suddenly carries major weight

This is no longer the same old Lions vs. Bears matchup fans were used to years ago.

Chicago enters the 2026 season as the defending NFC North champion, while Detroit remains one of the NFC’s premier contenders under head coach Dan Campbell.

Adding even more drama to the rivalry is former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now leading the Bears as head coach.

Johnson knows Detroit’s roster, coaching tendencies, and organizational philosophy as well as anyone in football. That instantly raised the stakes in this division rivalry the moment he took the Chicago job.

Week 17 matchup could have playoff implications

A late season showdown between Detroit and Chicago could end up carrying enormous playoff significance.

The Lions swept the Bears during the 2025 season despite Chicago ultimately winning the division, and both teams are expected to be right back in the NFC North race this year.

Playing twice in the final six weeks of the season could create a fascinating chess match between the rivals.

The Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field is already expected to be one of the NFL’s marquee holiday games. Now, a Week 17 rematch in Chicago could potentially become one of the biggest division games of the entire season.

More Lions schedule leaks continue surfacing

Detroit has been at the center of several schedule leaks over the past 24 hours.

Reports have already suggested the Lions will host the Bears on Thanksgiving.

While the NFL has not officially confirmed any of the reports yet, the picture of Detroit’s 2026 schedule is slowly starting to come into focus.

And if these leaks are accurate, the NFL clearly sees the Lions and Bears rivalry as must watch television.