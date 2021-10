Welp, the Detroit Lions did it again.

After taking the lead on a last-minute touchdown run by D’Andre Swift, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, the Lions allowed the Minnesota Vikings to march quickly down the field and kick a last-second, game-winning FG to win 19-17.

Here is the last-second, 54-yard field goal that moved the Lions to 0-4 on the season.

OH NO LIONS FANS

