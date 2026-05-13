Detroit Lions Season Ticket Holders Get Screwed With Latest Schedule Announcement

Detroit Lions fans finally appear to be getting the kind of international spotlight game they have wanted for years.

The problem is where it is being played.

According to reports that surfaced Tuesday, the Lions are expected to host the reigning AFC Champion New England Patriots on Nov. 15 in Munich, Germany, as part of the NFL International Series.

For the league, it is an easy sell. Lions-Patriots in Germany gives the NFL a major brand, one of football’s most watchable teams, and a matchup with real national appeal.

For Lions season ticket holders, it is a much tougher pill to swallow.

Lions Season Ticket Holders Lose a Premier Home Game

The Germany matchup is expected to count as one of Detroit’s designated home games in 2026. That means Ford Field loses what may have been the best non-division game on the home schedule.

The Patriots were the only non-NFC North team with a winning record in 2025 scheduled to visit Detroit this season. Instead of getting that matchup at Ford Field, Lions fans are left with this non-division home slate:

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

There are still interesting games in that group. Tampa Bay could be competitive, and every NFL home date carries value. But compared to a Lions-Patriots game with international attention and playoff-level intrigue, it is hard to see that as an even trade for fans paying for season tickets.

The NFL Gets Its Showcase Game

From the NFL’s side, the decision makes sense. Detroit has become a national draw under Dan Campbell, and New England remains one of the league’s most recognizable franchises. Put those teams together in Munich, and the NFL gets the kind of international event it wants.

The atmosphere should be strong. The television interest should be there. The league will almost certainly treat it as another win for its international push.

That does not make it any easier for Lions fans who expected that game to be part of their home schedule.

Season ticket holders commit real money expecting access to Detroit’s biggest home games. Losing a matchup like Patriots-Lions to an overseas site changes the value of the package, even if the game itself is great for the NFL’s broader business plan.

Bottom Line

Lions vs. Patriots in Germany could be one of the NFL’s biggest international games of the season.

It also leaves Detroit season ticket holders without one of the most attractive home games they were supposed to have in 2026.