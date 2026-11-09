The Detroit Lions secondary came into deadline week as this roster’s clearest need, and one of the safeties most often floated as a fit for Detroit is now off the board. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Atlanta Falcons are trading former Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

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That is a hefty price for a rental. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Atlanta is covering most of what is left of Bates’ salary, and Bates is in the final year of his contract, so he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. Jacksonville is 6-2 and bulking up on the defensive side of the football for a playoff run. Atlanta, at 3-6, sold.

Atlanta Falcons free safety Jessie Bates (3) pursues Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’marr Chase (1) in the fourth quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Has Still Not Added to the Detroit Lions Secondary

Bates was never reported as a Detroit pursuit. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote ahead of the deadline that he did not believe Atlanta was trying to trade him at all, and ESPN’s deadline preview lists secondary help as the Lions’ deadline goal without naming him. The fit was the appeal, and DSN floated him as a target on Oct. 2.

The defensive back Detroit did chase went somewhere else too. After the Pittsburgh Steelers sent cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Dan Campbell said on Oct. 2, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, “Brad, he’s been on it for a while. That’s been ongoing. Everything’s got to align right. Cowboys did what they wanted to do. We were very much in on it.” Five weeks later, Holmes still has not made a move.

Three NFC teams in Detroit’s way have. The Chicago Bears sent 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth to Tennessee for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Seattle Seahawks gave Indianapolis a 2027 third and a 2028 fifth for guard Quenton Nelson. The San Francisco 49ers got defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Colts for a 2027 fourth.

The Lions are 6-2 after grinding out a 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the defense has been better over the last three weeks. With that being said, Detroit can not stand pat at the trade deadline and expect things will be just fine for them.

What Jessie Bates Would Have Given Kelvin Sheppard

Through nine games Bates has 60 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, four passes defensed and a fumble return for a touchdown. Detroit could have had a safety duo of Bates and Brian Branch, who is off the injury report. Kerby Joseph is still on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury and was ruled out against Miami, and safety Thomas Harper is on injured reserve, which leaves defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard thin behind Branch.

Jacksonville now has a safety who has forced three fumbles in nine games. Detroit has one more day to find help.