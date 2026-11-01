The Detroit Lions are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season, but a late-week injury could create a serious problem for their secondary against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Detroit has already ruled out All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, and now starting cornerback Roger McCreary is questionable with a foot injury.

That’s not exactly ideal when the opposing offense features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

And if McCreary can’t play, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard could be forced to make some important adjustments.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Could Be Without Two Key Defensive Backs

Joseph’s absence was expected after he returned to practice earlier this week but remained limited as the Lions carefully manage his recovery from a knee injury.

McCreary’s situation, however, developed much later.

The veteran cornerback was added to Friday’s injury report with a foot injury, participating on a limited basis after not appearing on Wednesday or Thursday’s reports.

His questionable designation creates uncertainty for a Detroit secondary that has been playing better football over the past two games.

As we reported in Detroit’s final injury update, Joseph has officially been ruled out, while McCreary’s availability remains uncertain.

If McCreary cannot play, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. could move into a larger role on the outside, forcing Detroit to adjust its cornerback rotation.

Fortunately, Rakestraw practiced fully Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Justin Jefferson Presents Major Challenge

Minnesota’s offense hasn’t been as explosive as some expected through six games, but the Vikings still have one of the NFL’s most dangerous receiving duos.

Jefferson remains capable of taking over a game, while Addison gives Minnesota another explosive option capable of stretching the field.

Quarterback Kyler Murray also creates problems with his mobility, forcing defensive backs to maintain coverage when plays break down.

The Vikings’ offense has struggled to consistently generate explosive passing plays, recording just 15 completions of 20 or more yards through six games.

But missing assignments against Jefferson or Addison could change that quickly.

Detroit will also need to account for Hockenson, who understands the Lions’ defensive personnel and remains a dangerous receiving threat at tight end.

Brian Branch Could Be Detroit’s Biggest X-Factor

The encouraging news is that Brian Branch is back.

The Pro Bowl safety returned against Green Bay last Sunday after recovering from a torn Achilles, recording four tackles and a crucial fourth-quarter interception.

His return couldn’t have come at a better time considering Joseph’s continued absence.

As we covered following Detroit’s victory over the Packers, Rakestraw also suffered an ankle injury during that contest, creating additional concerns about Detroit’s depth in the secondary.

Now, both Branch and Rakestraw could be particularly important against Minnesota.

Branch’s versatility allows Sheppard to move him around the defense, whether that means helping against the run, covering tight ends, or providing support against the Vikings’ receivers.

But there is only so much one player can do.

What Detroit’s Secondary Needs Against the Vikings

The Lions must maintain communication across the secondary, particularly when Murray extends plays and forces defenders to cover for longer than expected.

Detroit enters Sunday’s game at 4-2, while Minnesota remains the NFL’s last undefeated team at 6-0.

A victory would give the Lions their third consecutive win and tighten the NFC North race.

But if McCreary cannot play, Detroit’s already thin secondary will face an even bigger challenge against one of the league’s most talented groups of receivers.

For Sheppard and his defense, Sunday’s matchup could become the ultimate test of their improving depth.