We are less than one month away from the start of training camp and the Detroit Lions still have some major question marks on their roster.

One of the biggest question marks involves the Lions’ pass defense, which struggled again in 2022 as they had the No. 27 ranked unit in the league according to advanced DVOA statistics.

When it comes to a good/great pass defense, there are multiple things to consider and the strength of a team’s secondary is at the top of the list.

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Lions secondary ranks among worst in NFL

In a recent article published by Pro Football Focus, Michael Renner ranked every NFL team’s secondary and he placed them in tiers.

The Lions’ secondary did not fare well as they came in at No. 25, which placed them in the “Serious Flaws” tier.

As you can see below, Renner believes that a good deal of how the Lions’ secondary will perform in 2022 hinges on Jeff Okudah, who is returning from an Achilles injury that caused him to miss almost all of the 2021 season.

CB: Jeff Okudah

CB: Amani Oruwariye

NCB: Mike Hughes

S: DeShon Elliott

S: Tracy Walker

A good deal of this ranking hinges on Jeff Okudah looking more like the player who ranked fourth on PFF’s draft board back in 2020 and less like the one who’s allowed a career 121.8 passer rating into his coverage. The good news is that he’s still young, having turned 23 earlier this year.

Nation, how concerned are you about the Lions’ secondary?

