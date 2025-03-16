Detroit Lions Select ‘Best Player Available’ In Dave Birkett’s Mock Draft 2.0

We can only imagine the reaction from some Detroit Lions fans if Brad Holmes makes this pick. What would your reaction be?

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, as is the first week of the free agency period, which means everybody and their brother have begun releasing their latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has released his latest mock draft, and he has the Lions sticking to their philosophy of selecting the best player available, regardless of position, when they are on the clock.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

Detroit Lions Select Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

Here is what Birkett wrote about the Lions selecting Jihaad Campbell with the No. 28 pick in the first round.

“Linebacker is about the least of the Lions’ needs, but Campbell is a top 20 or so prospect with good athletic traits and better production,” Birkett wrote. “He has rush ability, he can play in the middle of the defense, and even though the Lions return Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone – and spent a first-round pick on a linebacker two years ago – he fits Holmes’ best player available philosophy.”

Jihaad Campbell by the Numbers (2024)

  • Games: 13
  • Tackles: 117
  • Tackles for Loss: 12
  • Sacks: 5
  • Interceptions: 1

Bottom Line

If the Detroit Lions choose LB Jihaad Campbell, they’d land a dynamic defender known for his speed, athleticism, and ability to impact plays all over the field. This situation naturally leads to questions about whether Detroit would spend another first-round pick on a linebacker, given their more pressing needs on the defensive line—both at edge and defensive tackle—and on the offensive line, especially with Kevin Zeitler signing with the Titans.

Brad Holmes has repeatedly emphasized that he’s less concerned about addressing positional needs than he is about drafting the top available talent. If Campbell remains on the board when Detroit picks at No. 28, expect the Lions to give him serious consideration.

