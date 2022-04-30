Detroit Lions select CB Chase Lucas in 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions concluded the 2022 NFL Draft this afternoon in Round 7. With the 237th overall selection, the Lions have taken Arizona State CB Chase Lucas.

Embed from Getty Images

A native of Chandler, AZ, Lucas racked up 223 tackles, 28 pass breakups, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his five years playing with Arizona State.

Embed from Getty Images

Prop Bets for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on May 2 with Game 1 of four series, two from each conference. This betting guide will offer some insight into the Metropolitan Division and the odds of each team heading into the postseason.

Carolina Hurricanes (+1000)

54-20-8, 3.38 GF/GP, 2.44 GA/GP, L10: 8-2-0

The Hurricanes became one of the hottest teams in the league this year, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division. Inspiring performances from Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen elevated the team to a higher level. New arrivals in Tony DeAngelo and Frederik Andersen paid dividends, as both players had major turnaround seasons. Carolina won their last six games of the season, despite a rocky start to April and are coming in on a great note.

The Hurricanes didn’t do a whole lot at the trade deadline, but they didn’t need to. They acquired Max Domi for some additional scoring and sandpaper and completed one minor-league deal. Considering their standing in the playoffs, it was rather peculiar to see them remain as quiet as they were, and we’ll see how that pays off.