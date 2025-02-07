Detroit Lions Select Controversial Defender in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Cynthia Fredlund of NFL.com has unveiled her first analytics-based mock draft for 2025, which has the Detroit Lions selecting EDGE Jack Sawyer from Ohio State with the 28th overall pick. This choice is bound to stir up some controversy, particularly among Michigan fans.

WATCH AS JACK SAWYER THROWS A TEMPER TANTRUM

A Divisive Figure for Michigan Fans

Sawyer, a standout defensive player for the Buckeyes, is no stranger to rivalry drama. Many Michigan fans may be particularly displeased with this pick, as Sawyer made headlines last season by running to midfield at Ohio Stadium and grabbing the Michigan flag after the Wolverines' 13-10 victory. This was after Michigan’s fourth consecutive win over the Buckeyes, a streak that Sawyer and Ohio State hoped to end.

Jack Sawyer’s Stellar Performance on the Field

Despite the off-field drama, Sawyer's on-field performance in 2024 was undeniably impressive. He racked up nine sacks and an interception, while also showcasing his prowess against the run, making him one of the top defensive players in the country. His value as a run-stopper, combined with his ability to impact the pass rush, makes him a highly coveted prospect for Detroit.

As the Lions continue to strengthen their defense, selecting a player like Sawyer could be a key move to bolster their already improving front line. Whether or not Lions fans embrace this pick remains to be seen, but Sawyer’s potential on the field is undeniable.