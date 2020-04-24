Detroit Lions select DE Julian Okwara with No. 67 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

After selecting CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall) and RB D’Andre Swift (No. 35 overall), the Detroit Lions next pick came with the third pick in the 3rd Round (No. 67 overall).

With the pick, the Lions selected DE Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame.

Julian joins his brother Romeo Okwara on the Lions.

