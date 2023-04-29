Detroit Lions select DT Brodric Martin with No. 96 pick

Following a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions have finally selected a defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft. Just moments ago, the Lions selected DT Brodric Martin out of Western Kentucky.

Key Points

Just when it looked like the Lions were done for the night, they traded up with the Cardinals

The Lions traded up for No. 96

With the No. 96 pick, they selected Brodric Martin out of Western Kentucky

Detroit Lions DT Brodric Martin Scouting Report

From Dane Brugler:

Brodric Martin played his high school football a few miles away from the Alabama campus, going both ways as a tight end and defensive end. A no-star recruit, he landed at FCS-level North Alabama where he spent four years as a nose tackle. Prior to the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and was part of an impressive group of transfers to sign with WKU, including quarterback Bailey Zappe. Martin showed improved confidence with each game and turned himself into a legitimate NFL prospect as a senior. Martin is a light-footed big man with a decent first step to attack the outside leverage of blockers and the lateral quickness to stack and defend multiple gaps. He generates easy power from his legs and his upper half, including violent hands, but his technique fades quickly. Martin won’t be a

high-volume snap defender in the NFL, but he is a wrecking ball who can become a valuable part of a nose tackle rotation if given time to develop.