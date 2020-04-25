Detroit Lions select DT John Penisini in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Many believed the Detroit Lions may use a 5th or 6th round pick to select P Braden Mann out of Texas A&M but that was not the case as Mann was selected by the New York Jets six picks before the Lions were on back on the clock.

That being said, the Lions still had a sixth-round pick and they used it to select DT John Penisini out of Utah.

With their pick in the sixth round (No. 197 overall), the Lions select Utah DT John Penisini — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 25, 2020

