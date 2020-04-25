41.2 F
Saturday, April 25, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select DT John Penisini in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Many believed the Detroit Lions may use a 5th or 6th round pick to select P Braden Mann out of Texas A&M but that was not the case as Mann was selected by the New York Jets six picks before the Lions were on back on the clock.

That being said, the Lions still had a sixth-round pick and they used it to select DT John Penisini out of Utah.

Nation, are you satisfied with the Lions 6th Round pick?

By Don Drysdale
