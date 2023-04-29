Detroit Lions select OT Colby Sorsdal in 5th Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is well underway and our Detroit Lions have finally made their first pick of the day. After not having any picks in the 4th Round, the Lions just used a 5th-round pick (No. 152 overall) to select OT Colby Sorsdal out of William and Mary.

Detroit Lions OT Colby Sorsdal Scouting Report

Via NFL Draft Diamonds:

Sorsdal has exceptional initial foot and body quickness at the line of scrimmage, which allows him to beat defenders to a spot and establish a leverage advantage as soon as the ball is snapped. Complemented by an explosive lower half and fluid hip flexibility, Sorsdal fires out of his stance and unlocks his hips well to roll through defenders upon initial contact. Sorsdal is a highly-skilled in-line blocker who understands the importance of using angles to seal off defenders and open up running lanes for the offense. Sorsdal has consistent hat placement, which enables him to target a defender’s inside/outside shoulder to create opportunities for explosive plays in the run game. Sorsdal operates with a road grader’s mentality, providing him with the toughness, intensity, and mean streak necessary to be an impactful run-blocking tackle at the next level.

Lions remaining picks

The Lions have now made a total of seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and as of now, they have one remaining. The Lions' final pick, barring a trade, will come in the 7th Round.