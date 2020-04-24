Are the Detroit Lions about to select a QB on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

On Friday night, rounds 2 and 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out and as it stands, our Detroit Lions have a total of three picks.

There has been plenty of speculation as to who the Lions could select on Day 2 but nobody has really mentioned a quarterback.

Well, according to Tom Pelissero, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts may be an option as he met privately with Lions GM Bob Quinn last month.

Quarterbacks to watch on the draft’s second day include Washington’s Jacob Eason and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who I'm told met privately with #Lions GM Bob Quinn last month. Detroit sits at No. 35 and has two picks in Round 3. pic.twitter.com/eXYcslIMG5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2020

In my opinion, there is zero chance that this happens. Matthew Stafford will be here for at least five more years and the just signed Chase Daniel to a multi-year deal to backup Stafford.

Nation, do you think there is any chance the Lions select any QB on Day 2?