41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions select QB Trey Lance in ‘Way-too-early’ mock draft

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Most seem to believe the Detroit Lions will improve enough in 2020 that they will not have a top 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That being said, most (not me) also seem to agree the Lions will still end up picking somewhere in the top 10.

If the Lions are picking in the top 10, that means not much went right in 2020 and there will be quite a few people who are eager to move on from quarterback, Matthew Stafford. With a trio of solid quarterbacks likely being selected in the top 10, there may be an opportunity for the Lions to snag Stafford’s replacement, even if they plan on rolling with him until his contract is over.

According to a ‘Way-too-early’ 2021 Mock Draft which was composed by Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire, the Detroit Lions will select QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

7. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

There are a few reasons why Trey Lance could be the selection in this spot for the Detroit Lions. First off, one has to imagine that the seat under Matt Patricia is a bit warm, especially given the expectations set in place by ownership the past off-season. If the Lions are still picking this early in the draft, odds are that a new regime is in town, and they might want to put their stamp on the future with the new face of the franchise.

Even if Patricia returns, the Lions might think about addressing the quarterback position if they are picking near the top of the board again. This is no knock against Matthew Stafford, who remains an elite talent at the position. But Stafford has battled back injuries each of the past two seasons, and the chance to lock up a potential franchise passer is often too good to pass on. Lance might be playing at the FCS level, but don’t let that fool you. He is every bit the part of a future franchise QB.

Nation, if the Lions do struggle in 2020, do you think they should plan to move on from Stafford? If so, do you think Trey Lance should be their target?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

General Topic

‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers remembers his buddy, Jamie Samuelsen

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, we all took a punch to the gut when news broke that long time Detroit Sports radio host Jamie Samuelsen had passed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement as they remove Matthew Stafford from COVID-IR list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and has been placed back on the Active Roster. The Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select QB Trey Lance in ‘Way-too-early’ mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Most seem to believe the Detroit Lions will improve enough in 2020 that they will not have a top 3 pick in the 2021...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings third jersey redesign includes workmark from Winter Classic [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
Prior to COVID-19 taking over our lives and shutting down sports, there was speculation that the Detroit Red Wings would be adding a third...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions remove CB Justin Coleman from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Don Drysdale - 0
We have had some good news to report from the Detroit Lions today. First, the Lions announced that Matthew Stafford had been removed from the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions release statement as they remove Matthew Stafford from COVID-IR list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and has been placed back on the Active Roster. The Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select Matthew Stafford’s potential replacement in latest 3-round mock draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Let me begin by saying that I believe Matthew Stafford will have an awesome 2020 season and that he will eventually end up getting...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL sets date for players to opt-out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
For a while, quite a few people were reporting that NFL players would have until Aug. 3 to opt-out of the 2020 season. To...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.