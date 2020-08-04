Detroit Lions select QB Trey Lance in ‘Way-too-early’ mock draft

Most seem to believe the Detroit Lions will improve enough in 2020 that they will not have a top 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That being said, most (not me) also seem to agree the Lions will still end up picking somewhere in the top 10.

If the Lions are picking in the top 10, that means not much went right in 2020 and there will be quite a few people who are eager to move on from quarterback, Matthew Stafford. With a trio of solid quarterbacks likely being selected in the top 10, there may be an opportunity for the Lions to snag Stafford’s replacement, even if they plan on rolling with him until his contract is over.

According to a ‘Way-too-early’ 2021 Mock Draft which was composed by Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire, the Detroit Lions will select QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

7. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

There are a few reasons why Trey Lance could be the selection in this spot for the Detroit Lions. First off, one has to imagine that the seat under Matt Patricia is a bit warm, especially given the expectations set in place by ownership the past off-season. If the Lions are still picking this early in the draft, odds are that a new regime is in town, and they might want to put their stamp on the future with the new face of the franchise.

Even if Patricia returns, the Lions might think about addressing the quarterback position if they are picking near the top of the board again. This is no knock against Matthew Stafford, who remains an elite talent at the position. But Stafford has battled back injuries each of the past two seasons, and the chance to lock up a potential franchise passer is often too good to pass on. Lance might be playing at the FCS level, but don’t let that fool you. He is every bit the part of a future franchise QB.

Nation, if the Lions do struggle in 2020, do you think they should plan to move on from Stafford? If so, do you think Trey Lance should be their target?