in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions select RB Barry Sanders in 1989 NFL Draft [Video]

Barry Sanders is the GOAT

On April 23, 1989, the Detroit Lions selected RB Barry Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

After Sanders was selected by the Lions, Dan Patrick of ESPN eventually tracked him down for an interview.

Check it out.

Nation, is Sanders the greatest draft pick ever for the Detroit Lions?

