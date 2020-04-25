Detroit Lions select RB Jason Huntley with second 5th Round pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had two 5th Round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and after using the first to select WR Quintez Cephus out of Wisconsin, they used their second to draft RB Jason Huntley out of New Mexico State.

With their second pick in the 5th round (No. 172 overall), the Lions select New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 25, 2020

New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley (@thejasonhuntley) Highlights Huntley might be the fastest draft prospect people aren't talking about enough. He's a legit playmaker who can run out the backfield, catch passes & is an electric returner Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/ZIvoj2FFlm pic.twitter.com/F0qDgL6VVr — JustBombsProductions (@JBP_Official) April 14, 2020

Nation, did Bob Quinn drop the ball this pick or do you like it?