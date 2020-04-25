41.2 F
Detroit Lions select RB Jason Huntley with second 5th Round pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had two 5th Round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and after using the first to select WR Quintez Cephus out of Wisconsin, they used their second to draft RB Jason Huntley out of New Mexico State.

Nation, did Bob Quinn drop the ball this pick or do you like it?

By Don Drysdale
