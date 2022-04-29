Detroit Lions select S Kerby Joseph in 3rd Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The pick is in and the Detroit Lions have made their 3rd Round selection.

With the No. 97 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions have selected S Kerby Joseph.

Kerby Joseph To the #Lions per source — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Nation, how would you grade this pick by the Lions?

Kenny Pickett Is a Worthwhile Gamble for the Steelers

Kenny Pickett wasn’t the betting favorite to be the first quarterback picked — listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook — but he ended up being just that as the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed him with the 20th overall pick.

Pickett logged a whopping 51 games with at least 10-plus pass attempts at Pittsburgh, which is significant, and among the signal-callers in the mix to be taken early in this draft, he led this year’s class in adjusted yards per attempt and QBR.

Will Pickett be the next franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Jim Sannes breaks down Pickett’s profile and gives his top comparison.

“Pickett has a lot of overlap with Andy Dalton.”@JimSannes believes Kenny Pickett is a good football player, but has a capped ceiling in the NFL pic.twitter.com/x8BWzREFEh

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 29, 2022

Brandon Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to Pickett’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.

Rank Kenny Pickett Profile Comparisons Similarity 1 Andy Dalton 88.7% 2 Colt McCoy 84.0% 3 Christian Ponder 83.2% 4 Charlie Frye 82.8% 5 Ryan Tannehill 80.9% 6 Colin Kaepernick 80.7% 7 Russell Wilson 80.7% 8 John Beck 79.4% 9 Kevin Hogan 78.9% 10 Joey Harrington 78.6%

Gdula’s Take: Pickett’s profile suggests a high floor due to a lack of red flags. There aren’t specific areas where he shines, however, and his late (fifth-year) breakout doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. That’s not to say there aren’t hits in his comp list, of course. Does he have true high-end upside? That is the question he’ll need to answer.

Click here to read the rest of the article.