Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway, and as it stands, the Detroit Lions have three picks in Round 2. Just moments ago, the Lions made their first pick of the day as they selected TE Sam LaPorta out of Iowa with the No. 34 overall pick. The Lions' next pick will come at No. 48 and then at No. 55, so stay tuned!

Key Points

Round 2 is underway

The Lions have three picks in Round 2

The Lions selected LaPorta with the No. 34 overall pick

Detroit Lions select TE Sam LaPorta with No. 34 pick

If you have watched LaPorta play at Iowa, you are well aware of the fact that he is an absolute beast. Here is what Dane Brugler has to say about LaPorta.

- Advertisement -

A four-year starter at Iowa, LaPorta was the featured target in offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s offense, evenly splitting his snaps between inline/backfield (49.4 percent) and slot/wide (50.6 percent). At a program known for producing NFL tight ends, he became just the second Hawkeye to be named the

Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year and finished as the program’s all-time receptions leader (153) at the position. Although he is more quick than fast as a route runner, LaPorta makes himself available mid-route because of his lower-body quickness and athletic fluidity. As a blocker, his functional strength and consistency must improve, but Iowa asks its tight ends to do everything (LaPorta even took three snaps out of the wildcat) and scouts rave about his competitive demeanor. Overall, LaPorta is an average point-of-attack blocker and his lack of length hurts his success rate in contested situations, but he plays with outstanding quickness and body rhythm with soft hands as a pass catcher. He is in the Austin Hooper mold and projects as a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 on an NFL depth chart.

Detroit Lions' remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 6, Pick 194