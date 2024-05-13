Detroit Lions Sell Out Season Tickets For 2nd Straight Year

The Detroit Lions Sell Out Season Tickets

According to a report from Justin Rogers, the Detroit Lions have announced a complete sell-out of their season tickets for the second year in a row, signaling strong fan support and anticipation for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Despite a significant increase in ticket prices earlier this year, Lions’ enthusiasts have eagerly secured their spots at Ford Field, underscoring their unwavering loyalty and excitement for the team’s prospects.

“Our Lions Loyal Members are the heartbeat of our fanbase and the true foundation of our incredible home field advantage,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner. “We are proud to have reached a sellout of memberships and want to encourage interested fans to join the waitlist for the best opportunity to attend our games at Ford Field in 2025 and beyond.”

Loyal Fans Despite Price Hike

The decision to raise season ticket prices was not taken lightly, but Rod Wood, the Detroit Lions team president, expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their continued support.

“Well, I understand the ticket increase was substantial for certainly lower-bowl seats near the 50-yard line,” Wood said earlier in the year. “But, I think if people went back and looked at what they could have paid for, for those seats on the secondary market, and what our playoff games were going for, it’s really where the market is and we’ve had 96 percent renewal rate. So, nobody’s really abandoned their tickets. We still have, I think it’s approaching 20,000 people on a wait list.

“And, we’ve been very cautious over the years, recently, in not increasing the prices and have really fallen quite a bit behind the league average. And, this barely catches us up to just below league average.”

Building a Contender

Under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have transformed into a team that’s now seen as a genuine Super Bowl contender. Their strategic decisions and team-building efforts over the past few seasons have revitalized the team, sparking a newfound enthusiasm and higher expectations among the fanbase.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Consistent Fan Support: The Detroit Lions have sold out their season tickets for the second consecutive year, indicating strong and sustained support from fans despite the increase in ticket prices. Leadership Impact: The leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes has been instrumental in rebuilding the team, making it a serious contender for the Super Bowl and boosting fan enthusiasm and confidence in the team’s direction. Economic Commitment: Despite a notable increase in season ticket prices, Lions fans have continued to show their commitment and loyalty by purchasing tickets, demonstrating their eagerness to support the team through its upcoming campaigns.

Anticipation for 2024

The complete sell-out of season tickets is a testament to the positive sentiment surrounding the team. The Lions have not only captured the hearts of their loyal followers but have also ignited the hopes of a city eager to see their team triumph on the national stage.

The Detroit Lions’ back-to-back sell-out of season tickets reflects the strong bond between the team and its fans. As the 2024 season approaches, the excitement at Ford Field is palpable, with supporters ready to cheer their team potentially all the way to the Super Bowl.