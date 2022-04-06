Detroit Lions send coach to workout top CB prospect in 2022 NFL Draft

Could the Detroit Lions be considering another cornerback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, according to a report from Jim Nagy, the Lions have sent defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant to Baton Rouge for the LSU pro-day.

Pleasant will be on hand, along with DB coaches from AZ, ATL, LAC, NYJ, NYG, PHI, PIT, and SEA to workout junior CB, Derek Stingley Jr.

In my opinion, the only way the Lions go after Stingley Jr. would be if they trade the No. 2 pick and move down in the first round.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions selecting Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft?